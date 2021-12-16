UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Here’s good news for those aspiring for a government job in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Female Health Worker posts. There are a total of 9212 vacancies. Eligible candidates(female) can apply for the posts from December 15, 2021, to January 05, 2022, on upsssc.gov.in.Also Read - BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 50 Train Operator Posts on bmrc.co.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Commencement of the Online Application: December 15, 2021.

The deadline to submit the online application: January 05, 2022.

Total Vacancy: 9212 posts

General: 4865

EWS: 921

OBC: 1660

SC: 1346

ST: 420

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive salary between Rs 21700 – Rs 69100.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021 ) and have valid scores are only eligible to apply for the above post. Candidates applying for the posts must have qualified Intermediate examination from Board of High School and Intermediate UP or any Examination recognized by the Government. Candidates must also have one and half year two-year Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM) training course (including six months training related to deliveries) as per Indian Nursing Council Norms and who are duly registered with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council Lucknow.

Note, candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam. Applicants will have to pay a sum of Rs 25 as an application fee. The exam will be held for two hours duration. The exam will be conducted for 100 marks. There will be negative marking. For each right answer, a candidate will be rewarded one mark whereas, for every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted.

Click Here: Here’s the direct link to the UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment official notification