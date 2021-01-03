UPSSSC recruitment 2021: Here’s a good news for those aspiring for a sarkari job in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 50,000 jobs for the youths of the state in 2021.

Media reports also have it that UPSSSC has received proposals to recruit for around 40 K vacant jobs already. Job seekers will need to wait till till February as Commission will then organize a webinar to announce examination details.

The applications for the same will begin soon. Candidates can keep a tab on india.com for further developments.

Details of the posts:

Family welfare: 9222

Lekhpal: 7882

Clerks in various departments: 7000

Child Development Nutrition: 3448

Rural development: 1658

Auditor: 1303

Basic education: 1055

Secondary education: 500

Civic body: 383

Reports have it that preliminary examination will be conducted in April 2021, while the main examination will be conducted by May. Those who pass the tests will be given appointment letters.