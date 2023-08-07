Home

Education

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process To Begin From September 12 at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC has issued the notification for recruitment to various posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSSSC at www.upsssc.gov.in and apply online from September 12 to October 3.

The application process will begin from September 12.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the notification for recruitment to various posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and other posts. Candidates willing to apply for the vacancies can visit the official website of UPSSSC at www.upsssc.gov.in and apply online. It is important to note that the application process will begin from September 12 onwards and the last date to apply for the posts is October 3. Candidates should keep in mind that individuals who have qualified the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 are eligible to sit for the main examination for the relevant posts.

The UPSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3831 posts. Among the offered posts, 3768 vacancies are for Combined Junior Assistant posts, while 63 are for Junior Clerk posts.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Shortlisted candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) applying for the post will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and other posts must be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should note that he/she must have qualified 10+2 intermediate examination from a recognised board and CCC/equivalent examination from DOEACC/NIELIT to be eligible for the post. In addition to that, he must have qualified for UPSSSC PET 2021.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘Recruitment’ on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available

Step 4: Login using your registration credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents as specified

Step 6: Pay the fee as mentioned and hit submit

Step 7: Download the application form and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the following steps:

Written examination Typing Test Document Verification Medical tests

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

