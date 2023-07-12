Home

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Netra Parikshan Adhikari Main notification out, application process begins from July 18 at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will fill up a total of 157 vacancies for the post of Netra Parikshan Adhikari.

The last date to apply is August 7.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rolled out the notification informing about the Mains examination for the post of Netra Parikshan Adhikari. It implies that the applicants who have qualified the Preliminary exam will be able to apply for the Mains starting from July 18. To apply for the UPSC recruitment 2023 mains exam, candidates can visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates should know that the last date for filling out the application forms is August 7. Notably, they will also be allowed to make changes to their application forms till Aug 14, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will fill up a total of 157 vacancies for the post of Netra Parikshan Adhikari. Therefore, those seeking to get recruited under the posts and have already cleared the preliminary exam, are suggested to proceed with the further process with full preparations.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for the UPPSC recruitment 2023 is between 21 and 40 years. However, as per the Rules of the Government, age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories. Additionally, they must hold a diploma in Ophthalmology/ Optometry/ Refraction and should be UP PET 2022 Qualified in order to apply for the examination.

Moreover, those seeking recruitment under UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 while applying for the main examination. Only those who have been shortlisted for further examination will have to pay the sum. The payment of fees can be done using a Debit card, Credit card, and Net Banking.

UP Netra Parikshan Adhikari 2023: Selection Process

The Selection Process for recruitment to the post of UP Netra Parikshan Adhikari includes the following steps:

Shortlisting process on the basis of score obtained in the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)- 2022

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates are suggested to keep in mind that the online registrations for UP Netra Parikshan Adhikari Recruitment 2023 will be terminated by 07 August at 23:59 hrs. Those who fail to complete online submissions before the due date and time will not be considered for the examination and the late applications will not be entertained.

