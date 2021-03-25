UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has cancelled the examination for the recruitment of 1953 posts of Gram Panchayat Officer, Village Development Officer and Social Welfare Supervisor. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has issued a notification in this regard. A SIT investigation was conducted on the order of the government and then the commission decided to cancel the recruitment exam after confirmation of disturbances in the probe. Also Read - UPSSSC 2019: Apply For 672 Posts at upsssc.gov.in, Registration to Begin From Jan 30

The examination for UPSSSC VDO Recruitment was held in October 2018 for the recruitment of 1953 posts of Gram Panchayat Officer, Village Development Officer and Social Welfare Supervisor. As per updates, the exam was held on 22 and 23 October 2018. In the exam, more than 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Its exam result was released on 28 August 2019. The rigging was confirmed after the results of the examination were declared. After this, an FIR was filed at that time on the direction of CB Paliwal, former chairman of the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

After SIT probe was ordered, the Subordinate Services Selection Commission stopped all recruitment process from 20 June 2020. After this, ruckus for recruitment to these posts started, however, it was decided to cancel the exam on the basis of the investigation report of the SIT.

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment: Vacancy details

Gram Panchayat Officer: 1527

Village Development Officer: 362

Supervisor (Social Welfare): 64

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment: Timeline of events

Advertisement for recruitment was removed in June 2018

Online registration started from 30 May 2018

Last date of application was 29 June 2018

Examination took place on 22 and 23 October 2018

Government constituted SIT on 20 March 2020

Commission Records test work stopped on 27 March 2020

Three more examinations postponed till further orders The

The Subordinate Services Selection Commission has also postponed the examination which was to be held on April 4 for the recruitment of 728 posts of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard till further orders.

In the similar manner, the competitive examinations scheduled for April 25 for 486 posts of Assistant Boring Technician and the competitive examination for May 8 for the recruitment of 904 posts of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer have been postponed till further orders. In this regard, the Commission has issued an order.