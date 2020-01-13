UPTET 2019 Answer Key: The answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 is expected to be released on Tuesday. Candidates can download the answer key, once it is released, from the official website updeled.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on January 8 in two shifts at 3,049 exam centres across the state. Also, once the answer key is released, candidates can check and apply for corrections before January 17.

Steps to download UPTET 2019 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for UPTET 2019 Answer Key, once activated

Step 3: Click on UPTET Answer Keys link displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter login details like application number, password along with the captcha image and click ‘Login’

Step 5: A PDF of the UPTET 2019 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download the answer key and keep a copy for future use

A total of 16.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which nearly 15 lakh appeared for the exam. Of those who registered for the exam, while over 10 lakh registered for the primary stage, 5.6 lakh applied for the elementary stage.

According to authorities, the final result will be announced on February 7.