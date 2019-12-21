UPTET 2019: Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the UPTET 2019 exam. It must be noted that earlier the exam was supposed to be held on December 22, but now the exam has been postponed- the date of which will be declared soon.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website updeled.gov.in, in case there is an update on the exam date.

The exam has been postponed in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Prior to this, Assam had postponed the Assam TET examination which was scheduled for December 22. The date for the same has now been pushed to January 19, 2020.