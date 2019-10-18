UPTET Schedule 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019. Those who are eligible for the exam and are interested to apply for it, can do so on upbasiceduboard.gov.in, which is the official website of the UPBEB.

The online application process for the exam will begin on November 1, a day after the official notification is released, and end on November 21. The exam will take place on December 22, the admit cards for which can be downloaded from December 12 onwards. The answer key will be uploaded on December 26 while the last date to raise objections for what a candidate thinks is a wrong answer as given in the answer sheet, is December 30.

The result of the exam will be announced on January 21, 2020.

The UPTET 2019 will be held in four languages-Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu. Candidates from General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 500 as exam fee, while those from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) will have to pay Rs 300. All those who have passed BEd/BTC with at least 50% marks can apply for UPTET 2019.

Those who are in the final year of BEd/BTC, too, can apply for the exam.