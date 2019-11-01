UPTET 2019 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (UPERA), Allahabad, on Friday started the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their registration on updeled.gov.in, which is the official website of the UPERA.

Candidates can apply for the exam from November 1-20. The exam itself will be conducted on December 22.

Steps to apply for UPTET (2019):

Step 1: Visit the official website updelded.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’, on the top bar

Step 3: On the pop-down menu that appears, click on ‘UPTET’

Step 4: On the next page that appears, click on ‘UPTET Registration’ under ‘Candidate Services’

Step 5: Complete the registration process as per steps mentioned under ‘Steps For Online Registration Form’

Step 6: On completing filling of the application form, download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternately, the registration page can also be accessed directly through this link.

On the exam day, the test will be conducted in two shifts-10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

The admit card for the exam will be released on November 12, while the final result will be announced on January 21, 2020.