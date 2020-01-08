UPTET 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board would be conducting the UPTET 2019 today. A total of 16,34,249 candidates are likely to appear for the exam. The result for the same will be declared on January 14 on the official website updeled.gov.in.

Further, the admit cards were released on the abovementioned website yesterday.

Candidates must note that without carrying the admit card to their centre, they will not be allowed to sit for the UPTET 2019 exam. The exam centre will be mentioned on the admit card itself. Candidates must also carry a valid identity proof while appearing for the exam.

The gate of examination centres will open 45 minutes prior to the exam timings.

Earlier, the UPTET 2019 was supposed to take place on December 22. However, it was postponed due to violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, which took place for three straight days between December 19 and 21.