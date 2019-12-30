UPTET 2019: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET), which was earlier scheduled for December 22, will now be held on January 8. The exam was postponed due to violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, which took place for three straight days between December 19 and 21.

The information to this effect was conveyed to media by Renuka Kumar, additional chief secretary, basic education department. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. Of these, while, more than 10 lakh candidates have registered to appear at the primary level, the remaining 5.6 lakh have applied to appear for the exam at the upper-primary level.

The online application process for the exam took place between November 1-20. The admit cards, meanwhile, were released earlier this month.

In order to conduct the exam smoothly and accommodate all the 16 lakh candidates, the state higher education department has issued directives that all degree colleges that come under its admit should be closed for regular classes on January 8.

Candidates who have passed BTC, BEd and other National Council of Technical Education (NCTE)-approved courses are eligible to appear in this exam, which is the final step for a candidate to become a teacher in government-run primary and upper-primary schools.