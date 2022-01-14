UPTET Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has released the the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test admit card 2021. Candidates can download the UPTET admit card 2021 through the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022.Also Read - UPTET Admit Card 2022 to Release Tomorrow at updeled.gov.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

UPTET for the primary level will be held at various exam centres across the state between 10 am and 12.30 pm followed by tests for the upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to download?

Visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in

Click on UPTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UPTET 2021 admit card and take a print out of the same for future use.

Candidates can also download the hall ticket though the direct link given below:

The UPTET preliminary answer key will release on January 27 and the last date to raise objections is February 1. The final answer key will release on February 23 and the result will be declared on February 25, 2022.