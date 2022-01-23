Noida: Amid tight security arrangements, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) 2021 will be conducted in two shifts on Sunday (January 23). A total of 21,65,181 candidates will appear in the examination at 4,365 examination centers set up in all 75 districts of the state. Candidates will be allowed to enter the centers only half an hour before the commencement of the examination. After that entry, no one will be allowed under any circumstances.Also Read - UPTET 2021 Admit Card Released at updeled.gov.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link

In view of the COVID-19 situation, doors of the examination centers will be opened one and a half hours in advance, so that there is no crowd gathering at the centers and the candidates do not face difficulty in entering the examination hall following social distancing protocols.

Around 12,91,628 candidates are registered for the primary level examination at 2532 centers in the first shift scheduled to begin from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, in the second shift that is to be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, 8,73,553 candidates will appear in the upper primary level examination at 1733 centers.

After being canceled on November 28 due to a paper leak, teams of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have been deployed to conduct the mock-free examination again. Ahead of the UPTET exam 2021, ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said intelligence units had been activated across the state. “We have directed district police chiefs to keep an eye on all those booked in the past for cases relating to cheating in exams,” said Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday (January 20), UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked authorities to make separate arrangements for Covid-positive candidates who were going to appear for the UPTET 2021. He also directed to ensure fairness during the exam, adding that another incident of UPTET paper leak will not be tolerated.

CM Yogi said, “All necessary arrangements should be made for the smooth conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on January 23. If any Covid-positive candidate is willing to take the exam, then a separate room should be arranged for him/her.”

टी.ई.टी. परीक्षा के दृष्टिगत अराजक तत्वों पर विशेष नजर रखी जाए। पेपर लीक जैसी किसी भी प्रकार की घटना स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी। ऐसी किसी भी घटना पर संबंधित जिलाधिकारी, बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी, परीक्षा केन्द्र प्रभारी सहित सभी की जिम्मेदारी तय होगी: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 20, 2022

Earlier on January 17, the chief minister had issued Covid-19 guidelines for UPTET 2021 and said, “While allocating the examination centre, definitely refer to the past record of the institute. Never make institutions with tainted/ suspicious image as the exam centre.”

The UPTET exam 2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021 after reports of UPTET paper leak surfaced. Candidates reached the exam centers to appear for the exam but within moments the news of the paper leak surfaced leaving everyone disappointed. As per reports, the UP TET question paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr. The UPTET exam 2021 was later postponed to be held after a month and candidates were informed that they need not have to pay the fees again. However, the UPTET exam 2021 is now being held nearly after two months on January 23, 2022.

Things to Keep in Mind to Appear for UPTET 2021

While appearing for the UPTET primary and upper primary level exam, candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID such as a PAN card, voter ID, Aadhar card along with their admit card. If in case a candidate is found without a valid photo ID or admit card, then he or she will no longer be allowed to take the exam.

All candidates appearing for the UPTET exam 2021 have to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols like social distancing, wearing a mask throughout the exam, and carrying hand sanitizers among other norms in order to avoid the spread of the virus. Apart from that, candidates who will be found carrying items like electronic pen or scanner, mobile phone, health band, earphone, Bluetooth, microphone, pager, camera, purse, black glasses, handbag, accessories, scale, pen drive will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.