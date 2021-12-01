Noida: Two days after the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was canceled following a question paper leak, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, the Secretary of the state’s exam regulatory authority has been suspended, as per reports. Upadhyay was responsible for conducting the exam and lapses that occurred and the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also instituted a disciplinary inquiry against him.Also Read - UPTET Exam 2021 Postponed After Question Paper Leak, To be Held Next Month; 23 Arrested

The suspension order issued by Basic Education Secretary, Anamika Singh said that Upadhyay is prima facie guilty for not maintaining the sanctity of examination, and failing to adhere to the high standards of confidentiality. According to the order, calling off the exam due to the leak even before it could start has brought a bad name to the state government. The leak shows that Upadhyay failed to conduct the exam smoothly and therefore, is suspended after approval of Governor Anandiben Patel. During his suspension term, Upadhyay has been attached to the Basic Education Directorate in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the Director of a Delhi-based printing press from Noida and another key accused from Baghpat district, for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak of the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET-2021). In a statement issued late Tuesday evening, the UP STF said the accused, Rai Anoop Prasad, Director of RSM Finserv Ltd, Badarpur, New Delhi, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

He was first called to the STF office in Noida on Monday for questioning and was arrested on Tuesday after it was found that he did not maintain secrecy while printing the question paper. During questioning, Prasad revealed that the Secretary of the exam regulatory authority issued a work order to his printing firm on October 26 for the UPTET-2021 question papers. He was found to have violated the secrecy protocol while printing the papers following which they got leaked and the exam cancelled, said a senior STF officer.

The police official said Prasad was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sent to jail after being produced before a court. Earlier, the STF arrested another key accused from Badaut area of Baghpat district.

The accused, Rahul Chowdhury (30) of Chajjarpur village in Baghpat, was arrested from his shoe shop near Vedic Degree College in Baghpat. One set of question papers for the second shift of UPTET-2021 and admit cards of some examinees were recovered from his possession.

The press release said that Rahul along with one Feroz, a resident of Baghpat’s Kirthal, and Balram Rathi of Shahpur, Muzaffarnagar, operated the racket out of the shoe shop.

During interrogation, Rahul revealed that he arranged the UPTET question paper from a man named Ravi, of Kandhla in Shamli district, on Saturday evening. He allegedly sold these papers to several people for a sum of Rs 50,000 per candidate, said STF officers.

An official said Rahul told them that there was also a plan to compromise the ongoing online examinations for recruitment of sub-inspectors to UP police. For that, the accused had allegedly set up a computer lab to hack the online examination portal, but they could not do so due to the alertness of NCEIT, the agency to which the conduct of the online exam has been outsourced.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and upper primary classes (6 to 8) in government schools. More than 20 lakh aspirants had registered for UPTET scheduled on November 28, but the government had to cancel it after the leak was brought to the fore with the arrest of 29 people from five districts of Uttar Pradesh and the recovery of question papers from some of them on November 27 evening, just hours ahead of Sunday’s exam.

Eighteen people were arrested from Prayagraj, four from Lucknow, three each from Shamli and Ayodhya, while one person was arrested from Kaushambi district in connection with the paper leak, the police said.

