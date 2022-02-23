UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) today, February 23, 2022. Candidates who appeared in UPTET 2021 Exam can download the Final Answer Key through the official website of UPBEB at updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2021 Provisional Answer Keys was released on January 27.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 2430 Posts; Apply Online at uppbpb.gov.in

Candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the UPTET Final Answer Key. Follow the steps given below.

UPTET Result 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website of UPBEB at updeled.gov.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ” UPTET Final Answer Key ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as registration number, OTP, and captcha to log in.

Your UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB is likely to release the UPTET Final Result on February 25, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a highly competitive exam and candidates who clear the exams usually get posted as primary and junior level government teachers in the state government schools.

The UPTET 2021 exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM for primary school teachers for classes 1 to 5, whereas the second shift for higher primary school teachers for classes 6 to 8 was held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.