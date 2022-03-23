UPTET 2021 Final Result: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will soon release the final result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) exam. As per media reports, the UPTET result 2021 is likely to declare on March 25 or by the end of this week.Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: Notification Out on ssc.nic.in; Apply Before April 30

Once released, candidates who have appeared for the UPTET exam can download the Final Result through the official website of UPBEB at updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2021 Provisional Answer Key was released on January 27.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections, against the answer key, till February 1, 2022. The Board has conducted the UPTET 2021-22 on January 23, 2022. Note, the final result will be based on the final answer key 2021.

This year, a total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, had registered for the UPTET-2021. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a highly competitive exam and candidates who clear the exams usually get posted as primary and junior level government teachers in the state government schools.

UPTET 2021 Final Result: Here’s How to Download