UPTET Answer Keys 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the UPTET Answer Key 2021 on January 27, 2022, on its official website. However, the last date to raise objections against the Answer key is tomorrow, February 1, 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) exam was conducted on January 23, 2022, in various exam centres of the states. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the UP TET Answer Key from the official website, updeled.gov.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can raise objections against the UPTET Provisional Answer Keys 2021.

UPTET 2021: Steps to Raise Objection Against the Answer Key

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Now click on the UPTET Answers Keys Objection Link available on the homepage.

Enter your Registration number, one-time password, and captcha.

Now click on the login option.

Raise objections according to the process and submit the requisite fee.

UP TET 2021: Check Important Dates HERE

The UP TET exam was conducted on: January 23, 2022

The Provisional Answer Key release date: January 27, 2022

The Last date to file an objection on the interim answer key: February 1, 2022

The final answer key will release on: February 23, 2022

The Result will release: February 25, 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a highly competitive exam and candidates who clear the exams usually get posted as primary and junior level government teachers in the state government schools