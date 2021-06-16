UPTET 2021 Notification, Exam Latest Update: As uncertainty prevails over the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 exam, candidates can expect some clarity over (UPTET) exam dates, application, and notification soon. The notification was expected to be released on May 11 but got postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. Initially, the UPTET exam was scheduled for July 25. Since the UPTET notification date got postponed, exams were also postponed. Also Read - UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED | Check Full Timetable Here

With the unlock restrictions kicking in UP, the notification can be expected to be released soon. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam Regulatory Authority Secretary has already sent a proposal in this regard to the government, KhabarSatta reported. The online application may start from June 15, 2021.

The UPTET notification will bear crucial details regarding the exam, application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam pattern, syllabus among other things.

Qualified candidates will become eligible for recruitment as primary or upper-primary level teachers in the schools of Uttar Pradesh. The state-level exam is held once a year by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

The qualifying candidates receive their UPTET eligibility certificate once the results are out. The UPTET eligibility certificate is valid for five years.

Every year, about 17 lakh candidates appear for the UPTET exam. It is mandatory to clear the UPTET exam for the job of a teacher in the state.

Since the Coronavirus situation is improving in the state, it is expected that a new order regarding UPTET 2021 may come out this month. If the order is released this month, the exam is likely to take place by the last week of August.