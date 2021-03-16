UPTET 2021 Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be conducted on July 25, 2021, the state government said in a notification on Tuesday. The registration for the examination would begin on May 18. Interested and eligible candidates can register and fill the application form from May 18. Also Read - UPTET 2021 To Held on 25 July; Result Likely To Be Announced By August | Details Here

UPTET 2021 Exam: Important Dates

UPTET 2021 – Release of detailed notification May 11, 2021 UPTET 2021 Registration begins May 18, 2021 Last date to fill online application form June 1, 2021 Last date to pay fees June 2, 2021 Admit Card release July 14, 2021 UPTET 2021 Exam Date July 25, 2021 Released of Answer Key July 29, 2021 Raising Objection online August 2, 2021

The examination would be held in 2 shifts—-10:30 AM to 12:30 PM; 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The government will release the detailed notification on May 11. RV Singh, UP Government Secretary has issued a letter to the same effect to the Director-General School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand.