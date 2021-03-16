UPTET 2021 Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be conducted on July 25, 2021, the state government said in a notification on Tuesday. The registration for the examination would begin on May 18. Interested and eligible candidates can register and fill the application form from May 18. Also Read - UPTET 2021 To Held on 25 July; Result Likely To Be Announced By August | Details Here

UPTET 2021 Exam: Important Dates

UPTET 2021 – Release of detailed notificationMay 11, 2021
UPTET 2021 Registration beginsMay 18, 2021
Last date to fill online application formJune 1, 2021
Last date to pay feesJune 2, 2021
Admit Card releaseJuly 14, 2021
UPTET 2021 Exam DateJuly 25, 2021
Released of Answer KeyJuly 29, 2021
Raising Objection onlineAugust 2, 2021

The examination would be held in 2 shifts—-10:30 AM to 12:30 PM; 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The government will release the detailed notification on May 11.  RV Singh, UP Government Secretary has issued a letter to the same effect to the Director-General School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand.