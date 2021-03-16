UPTET 2021 Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be conducted on July 25, 2021, the state government said in a notification on Tuesday. The registration for the examination would begin on May 18. Interested and eligible candidates can register and fill the application form from May 18. Also Read - UPTET 2021 To Held on 25 July; Result Likely To Be Announced By August | Details Here
UPTET 2021 Exam: Important Dates
|UPTET 2021 – Release of detailed notification
|May 11, 2021
|UPTET 2021 Registration begins
|May 18, 2021
|Last date to fill online application form
|June 1, 2021
|Last date to pay fees
|June 2, 2021
|Admit Card release
|July 14, 2021
|UPTET 2021 Exam Date
|July 25, 2021
|Released of Answer Key
|July 29, 2021
|Raising Objection online
|August 2, 2021
The examination would be held in 2 shifts—-10:30 AM to 12:30 PM; 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The government will release the detailed notification on May 11. RV Singh, UP Government Secretary has issued a letter to the same effect to the Director-General School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand.