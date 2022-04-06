UPTET Final Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board(UPBEB) is expected to release the UPTET final Answer Key today, April 06, 2022. Candidates can download the UPTET answer key from the official website of the Board: updeled.gov.in. According to the Secretary of the Examination of Regulatory Authority(ERA ) of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Bhushan the UPTET final Result will be declared on Friday, April 08, 2022. The UPTET 2021 Final Result and Answer Key is awaited by over 20 lakh candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2021 exam.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Guidelines For Special Round on mcc.nic.in| Details Here

UPTET Final Result 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download