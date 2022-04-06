UPTET Final Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board(UPBEB) is expected to release the UPTET final Answer Key today, April 06, 2022. Candidates can download the UPTET answer key from the official website of the Board: updeled.gov.in. According to the Secretary of the Examination of Regulatory Authority(ERA ) of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Bhushan the UPTET final Result will be declared on Friday, April 08, 2022. The UPTET 2021 Final Result and Answer Key is awaited by over 20 lakh candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2021 exam.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Guidelines For Special Round on mcc.nic.in| Details Here
UPTET Final Result 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download
Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9,760 Senior Teacher Posts; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Registration For 47 Clinical Psychologists Posts to Begin From April 12| Details Here
- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, updeled.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, ”UPTET Result” available on the homepage.
- Enter your required credentials such as registration number, OTP, and captcha to log in.
- Your UPTET Result 2021 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the UPTET Result for future reference.