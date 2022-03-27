UPTET 2021 Final Result, Answer Key: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will soon release the final result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021). The Board will also declare the UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result through the official website of UPBEB — updeled.gov.in. Although the exact date for the announcement of the result has not been released yet.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 583 Excise Constable Posts; Apply on jssc.nic.in

UPTET 2021 Final Result: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website, UPBEB at updeled.gov.in

at Click on the link that reads, ‘UPTET Result 2021’ available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as registration number, OTP, and captcha to log in.

Your UPTET Final Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the UPTET Final Result 2021 for future reference.

The Board has released the UPTET 2021 provisional answer key on January 27. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, against the answer key, till February 1, 2022. The UPTET 2021-22 exam was conducted on January 23, 2022. Also Read - Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022: Registration For Faculty Posts Begins at cukerala.ac.in

Candidates must note that the final result will be based on the UPTET final answer key. This year, a total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, had registered for the exam Also Read - ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1.42 Lakh; Apply For 93 Posts at esic.nic.in