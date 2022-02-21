UPTET Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board(UPBEB) is likely to declare the result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET 2021) on February 25, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the Results from the official website of UPBEB at updeled.gov.in. The UP TET Exam was conducted on January 23, 2022.Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Chief Manager, Other Posts on coalindia.in| Apply Before This Date

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET 2021 –paper 1) that was scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, was cancelled and postponed following a paper leak. The UPTET 2021 Provisional Answer Keys was released on January 27. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1, 2022.

UPTET Result 2021: Here’s How to Download

Step1: Go to the official website of UPBEB updeled.gov.in .

. Step2: Click on the link that reads, ”UPTET Result” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your required credentials such as registration number, OTP, and captcha to log in.

Step 4: Your UPTET Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, Download and take a printout of the UPTET Result for future reference.

More About UP TET Exam