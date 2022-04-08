UP TET Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will announce the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on April 8, Friday. Those who appeared for the state-level teacher eligibility test can check their results on the official website, updeled.gov.in. The UPBEB had conducted UPTET on January 23 wherein a total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered. For the unversed, the exam was earlier scheduled for November 28, however, the UPBEB had to postpone it due to paper leak on the day of the exam itself. Qualifying candidates will be selected to teach primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) classes in UP government schools.Also Read - UPTET Results 2021: Final Answer Key Released At updeled.gov.in. How To Check, Direct Link Here

