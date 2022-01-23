Noida: A number of candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) were reportedly denied entry on “not producing valid documents” at a centre in Noida’s Sector 30 on Sunday. The UP TET aspirants who were denied entry to the examination centre have claimed that despite having all necessary documents they were not allowed to sit for the exam. Briefly, some aspirants even sat at the gate of the examination center as a sign of protest.Also Read - UPTET 2021 Exam Today Amid High Security Measures, Over 20 Lakh Candidates to Appear

Speaking to news agency ANI, one aspirant claimed, “We have all the documents, but they want us to produce Principal’s signature. How will I get it, if the concerned person is in Allahabad. They are not letting us appear,” an aspirant claimed. Another aspirant claimed that the gate of this centre was closed before scheduled time. Also Read - UPTET 2021 Admit Card Released at updeled.gov.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link

“Schools in the state are closed. We were told that admit card could be attested by any government official. When an official attests, they obviously check orginal documents. But still they are not allowing us inside. They are threatening us to put behind bars. Secondly, we have got all our documents with us including government ID proofs,” a man said. Also Read - UPTET Admit Card 2022 to Release Tomorrow at updeled.gov.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

Meanwhile, Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida said, “Those not having valid documents were not allowed, as per the officials here…For mark sheet attestation, they should have it signed either by Principal or a concerned officer, but they got it from somewhere (else)…which is why they were denied entry.”

The UPTET exam is being conducted in two shifts on Sunday (January 23) amid tight security arrangements. A total of 21,65,181 candidates were registered to appear in the examination at 4,365 examination centers set up in all 75 districts of the state. The UP TET paper was cancelled last year following the alleged leak of question paper. The exam is being held across the state today and teams of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have been deployed to conduct the mock-free examination again.

Around 12,91,628 candidates are registered for the primary level examination at 2532 centers in the first shift that began from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, in the second shift that began from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, 8,73,553 candidates were registered to appear in the upper primary level examination at 1733 centers.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to make complete arrangements to conduct the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in a fair and systematic manner. CM Adityanath held a review meeting with officials regarding the COVID situation in the state. During the meeting, he had instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to conduct the UPTET scheduled on January 23.

The UPTET exam 2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021 after reports of UPTET paper leak surfaced. Candidates reached the exam centers to appear for the exam but within moments the news of the paper leak surfaced leaving everyone disappointed. As per reports, the UP TET question paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr. The UPTET exam 2021 was later postponed to be held after a month and candidates were informed that they need not have to pay the fees again. However, the UPTET exam 2021 is now being held nearly after two months on January 23, 2022.