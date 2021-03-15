Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Government has announced the UP TET 2021 exam date. According to the date announced by the government, the UPTET 2021 will be held on 25 July. The complete schedule of events related to the state level TET exam is announced through the website shasanadesh.up.gov.in. The candidates must note that the admit card for the exam is scheduled to release through candidate login at updeled.gov.in on July 14, 2021.

Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card by logging in with the credentials generated during the online registration process. According to the reports, the UPTET 2021 results will be released in the month of August.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) once a year for determining the eligibility of candidates for recruitment as a school teacher in the state.

Important Details:

As per the latest schedule of events released by the state government, official notification of UP TET 2021 is scheduled to release on May 11, 2021.

Registrations for UP Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is scheduled to start from May 18, 2021 at the official website.

Eligible candidates will be able to register online till June 01, 2021.

Candidates will be able to deposit the payment till June 02, 2021

Last date of submission of complete application form and generation of print out is June 03, 2021.

As per the latest schedule of events, Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Paper 2 will be held in the second shift from 02.30 PM to 05.00 PM.

Paper I is for eligibility as a teacher of Class I to 5 while Paper 2 is for eligibility as a teacher of Class VI to VIII.

There are 150 MCQ type questions in each paper and each correct answer is awarded 1 marks.

There is no negative marking in the UP TET 2021 exam.