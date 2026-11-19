UPTET 2026 Big Update: Examination to begin in February, application to start from THIS date

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026.

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New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has issued a notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. It is important to note that the examination will be conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh schools.

According to Letter No. 3585/42(2026)/Adhiyachan (Vigyapan)/2026-27, dated November 18, 2026, the detailed notification under Advertisement No. 10/2026 will be published on November 24. The online application process will also begin on the same day.

Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before filling in the examination application form.

UPTET 2026 important dates

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important dates below:

Short notification November 18, 2026

Detailed advertisement November 24, 2026

Application commencement November 24, 2026

Last date for fee payment December 23, 2026

Application correction deadline December 27, 2026

UPTET examination February 26 and 27, 2027

Eligibility criteria and examination levels

There is no age limit for UPTET 2026 applicants.

Paper I is intended for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5.

The prescribed qualifications include graduation with two years of BTC or D.El.Ed., either completed or appearing, or Class 12 with 50% marks and a four-year B.El.Ed.

Paper II covers Classes 6 to 8. Applicants can have graduation with two years of BTC or D.El.Ed.

B.Ed., completed or appearing. Alternatively, Class 12 with 50% marks and a four-year B.El.Ed., B.A.-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed. is listed.

Candidates wishing to teach both levels can appear for both papers. Final eligibility conditions will be specified in the detailed advertisement in accordance with NCTE norms.

Here are some of the key details:

Each paper in UPTET 2026 exam will contain 150 objective-type questions carrying 150 marks.

Candidates will get 2.5 hours to complete the examination.

There will be no negative marking.

The papers cover Child Development and Teaching Methods, Hindi, English, Urdu or Sanskrit, and Mathematics. Paper I also includes Environmental Studies

Paper II includes Mathematics and Science or Social Studies.

The application fee for General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and PwD candidates has not yet been announced.

The payment mode will be online.

The Commission will confirm the category-wise charges in the detailed advertisement.

It is important to note that the last UPTET 2026 notification, Advertisement No. 01/UPTET/2026, prescribed fees of Rs. 1,000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, Rs. 500 for SC and ST candidates, and Rs. 300 for PwD applicants. These amounts are not confirmed for the present notification.