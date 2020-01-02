UPTET Admit Card 2019: UP Basic Education Board has released UPTET Admit Card 2019 on its official website updeled.gov.in. All those who had registered for the exam are suggested to visit the official website and download their admit cards.

Here’s how you can download UPTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UPTET Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: Now, enter your credentials. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card. Take a print-out of the same for a future reference.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, the official notification states.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that the UPTET exam which was earlier scheduled for December 22, will now be held on January 8. The exam was postponed due to violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, which took place for three straight days between December 19 and 21.