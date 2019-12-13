UPTET Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board ( UPBEB) has released the UPTET Admit card 2019 on the official website updeled.gov.in.

It must be noted that UPTET 2019 exam will be held on December 22, 2019, at over 1900 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will progress in two shifts from 10 AM to 12.30 PM (primary level) and 2.30 PM to 5 PM (upper primary level).

Know here steps to download UPTET 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go on the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “UPTET registration page”.

Step 3: Now, enter all the details asked including your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print-out of the same for a future reference.

Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the UPBEB once in a year for the selection of Primary and Junior Teachers in government schools across Uttar Pradesh. Aspiring candidates can appear for any of the Paper or can take both the exams.