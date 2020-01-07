UPTET Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board on Tuesday released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019, the exam for which will be conducted on January 8. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of UP Board – updeled.gov.in.

Candidates must note that without carrying the admit card to their centre, they will not be allowed to sit for the UPTET 2019 exam. The exam centre will be mentioned on the admit card itself. Candidates must also carry a valid identity proof while appearing for the exam.

Follow the steps to download the UPTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Board, i.e. updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download link for UPTET Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter Registration No or Roll Number & Birth Date. Click Submit.

Step 4: Download the UPTET Admit Card and take a print out for future reference.