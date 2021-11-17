UP TET Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board(UPBEB) is likely to release the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UP TET) on its official website. To download the UP TET admit card, a candidate must visit the official website which is updeled.gov.in.Also Read - ICAR Result 2021: NTA Likely to Announce Rank List, Counselling Schedule Today on icar.nta.ac.in | Here's How to Download it

The examination will be conducted on Nov 28, 2021, in two shifts. Paper-I will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12 PM whereas Paper-II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Note, the UP TET exam will be held in Hindi and English. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.

In the first shift, the examination will be held for those candidates who want to teach children from class 1 to 5th. At the same time, in the second shift, there will be an exam for those people who want to teach the children of classes 6 to 8. Nearly, 15 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the UP TET 2021 exam. The UPTET 2021 registration began on October 7, 2021. The registration was concluded on Oct 28, 2021.

UP TET Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board which is updeled.gov.in.

Click on the ”U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)” option present on the homepage.

Under the ”U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)” option, You will find the link to download the admit card(Link to be Active Soon).

Enter the required credentials such as application number, user number, and password to login in.

Save, Download and take a printout of the UPTET Admit card for future reference.

Let us remind you that it is mandatory for the candidates to have an admit card in order to appear for the written examination. Note, if a candidate faces any issue while downloading the admit card, then he can contact the Board through the given helpline number. The helpline number are 05322466761, 0532-2466769, and 0532-2467504. The candidate can even mail their concerns at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.