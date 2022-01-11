UPTET Admit Card 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UP TET) exam on January 23, 2022. The Board will release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UP TET) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. To download the UP TET admit card, a candidate must visit the official website which is updeled.gov.in.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College Invites For 242 Non Teaching Posts; Apply on rlacollege.edu.in

According to the reports, over 13 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET Primary Level exam. On the other hand, over 8.90 lakh candidates have registered the application for UPTET upper primary level exam. In the first shift, the examination will be held for those candidates who want to teach children from class 1 to 5th. At the same time, in the second shift, there will be an exam for those people who want to teach the children of classes 6 to 8. Also Read - GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For 373 Posts on ojas.gujarat.gov.in | Deets Inside

Earlier, the UPTET exam was supposed to be held on November 28. However, it got postponed due to the paper leak. The question paper was found floating on WhatsApp groups and 34 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Also Read - Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Apply For Cook, Barber, Other Posts Before This Date | Details Here

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the UPTET Admit Card 2022.

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board which is updeled.gov.in. Click on the UPTET Admit card link. Key in your login credentials such as application number, user number, and password. Save, Download and take a printout of the UPTET Admit card for future reference.

Here are some of the important details