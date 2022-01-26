UPTET Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will release the UP-TET Answer Key 2021, tomorrow as of January 27, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) exam was held on January 23, 2022, across the states. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the UP TET Answer Key from the official website, updeled.gov.in.Also Read - HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 45 Group C Posts | Details Inside

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check and download the UPTET Answer Key 2021. Follow the steps given below.

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads,” UP TET Answer Key 2021” available on the homepage.

A new PDF will open.

The PDF will contain the answer key.

Save, Download and take a printout of UPTET Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

UP TET 2021: Important dates

The UP TET exam was conducted on: January 23, 2022

Tentative answer key release date: January 27, 2022

The Last date to file an objection on the interim answer key: February 1, 2022

The final answer key will release on: February 23, 2022

The Result will release: February 25, 2022

More About the UP-TET Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a highly competitive exam and candidates who clear the exams usually get posted as primary and junior level government teachers in the state government schools

The UPTET 2021 exam was held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM for primary school teachers for classes 1 to 5, whereas the second shift for higher primary school teachers for classes 6 to 8 was held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered for the primary level examination at 2532 centers in the first shift. Meanwhile, 8,73,553 have registered for the second shift.