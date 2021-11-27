UPTET Exam 2021 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET Exam 2021) will be conducted under CCTV surveillance on Sunday. As per reports, nearly 21.5 lakh candidates will appear for the examination.Also Read - UPTET Admit Card 2021 Likely to Be Released on updeled.gov.in | Check Exam Schedule, Other Details

As per the guidelines shared earlier, the candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices with them and the supervisors, and centre administrators at the examination centre are also not allowed to have any kind of electronic device with them. Also Read - UP TET 2021 Registration to Begin on October 7, Notification Likely To Be Out Soon | Details Here

It must be noted that the UPTET Exam 2021 is being conducted for candidates to enter into the field of teaching.

The candidates who will clear the exams will be posted as a primary and junior level government teacher in the state government schools. The UPTET Admit Card 2021 for the UP TET Exam 2021 has already been issued by the authorities. The candidates can now download the admit cards from the official website — updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Exam 2021: Important dates

Date of examination: 28 November 2021

Issue of provisional answer key: 2 December 2021

Last date for raising objections to provisional answer key: 6 December 2021

Issuance of final answer key- 24 December 2021

UPTET 2021 Result Declaration Date – 28 December 2021

UPTET Exam 2021: Shift timing

The candidates who are appearing for the UPTET Exam 2021 must know that there are two papers on the eligibility test. The first question paper is for candidates wanting to teach students of class 1 to 5 and the second for becoming a teacher for class 6 to 8. Interestingly, there is no negative marking of any kind in the exam. The exam will be held in two shifts. As per the updates, the Paper 1 will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

UPTET Exam 2021: Exam day guidelines