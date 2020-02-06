UPTET Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will on Friday declare the results for UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) 2020 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the websites – updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The answer key for UPTET 2020 was released last week on January 31. Candidates need to score a minimum of 60 per cent or 90 marks out of total 150. Meanwhile, the qualifying marks for reserved category students is at 55 per cent or 82 marks.

Candidates are required to keep their admit cards ready to note their roll numbers if and where needed.

Follow the steps to check your UPTET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board, i.e. updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download link for ‘Result’

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.