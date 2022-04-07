UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 released on April 7, 2022. UPTET Final Answer Key and Results 2021 is released on the official website – updeled.gov.in. UPTET-2021 was held across the state held on January 23. The UPTET 2021 Sarkari results will be out on April 8, 2022 as per Anil Bhushan, the Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, ERA of Uttar Pradesh. The results will be out for over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test.Also Read - UPTET 2021 Result To Be Declared on THIS Date. Check Steps To Download

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: Click here for direct link

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of UP DElEd on updeled.gov.in. Click on UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The certificate will be valid for a lifetime

A certificate will also be given to the candidates who will qualify for the UPTET exam, which will be available online. Earlier its validity was 7 years, but now it has been increased to a lifetime. In such a situation, the qualified candidates will be able to apply for the post of teacher in a government school.

A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered. A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared.