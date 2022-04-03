UPTET Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely to announce UPTET 2022 Result today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2021 Result and Final Answer Key is awaited by over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the UPTET 2021 Exams.Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Fisheries Officer Post From Tomorrow| Check Vacancy, Other Details

According to the reports, the results will be released soon. UPBEB is still to confirm the release date and time of the UPTET Sarkari Result. Notably, the UPTET Results have been delayed many times over the past few months.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official UPBEB website -updeled.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘UPTET Final Answer Key’ or ‘UPTET 2021-22 Results.’ A new page would open, log in with your enrollment number Your UPTET 2021 Results will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout for future references.

UPTET 2021 result was initially supposed to be declared on February 25, 2022 but, as per local media, the process was delayed due to the UP Assembly Elections 2022. The provisional answer keys were issued on January 28, 2022 and candidates were given time till February 1, 2022 to raise objections.