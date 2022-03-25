UPTET 2022 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test UPTET Results 2022 is expected to be released any time now. Candidates will be able to check their UPTET sarkari result and final answer keys on the official website – updeled.gov.in. once they are announced.Also Read - UPTET Admit Card 2022 to Release Tomorrow at updeled.gov.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

It should be noted that the UPTET 2022 result dates are tentative, and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, Lucknow, (UPBEB) is yet to announce an official date regarding the declaration of results.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPTET sarkari exam result for latest. They can also refer to the step-by-step process given below on how to check UPTET scores online.

UPTET 2022 Result: How to check UPTET results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board — updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results.' (once the results are declared) — Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page with relevant details will open in front of the candidate.

Step 4: Candidates need to fill the roll number etc.

Candidates need to fill the roll number etc. Step 5: Once done, UPTET 2022 Results and final answer key will be displayed on the screen

UPTET Cut Off Scores: Minimum Passing Marks Details

To determine the candidate’s performance and qualification in the UPTET Exam in January 2022, the candidate needs to check out the minimum qualifying marks. In the below table, candidates will find the category-wise UPTET Cut-Off Marks 2022 explained in detail.

Category Minimum Cut-Off Marks General 60% (90 marks out of 150 total marks) SC/ST/OBC 55% (82 marks out of 150 total marks)

UPTET 2021 was held across the state held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.