UPTET Result 2026 awaited; Know how to download scores, qualifying marks

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) at several centres across 75 districts of the state.

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UPTET Result 2026 awaited; Know how to download scores, qualifying marks

UPTET Result 2026: The UPESSC UPTET result is awaited. Once released, students can access the UPESSC UPTET result download link at the official website of UPBEB at https://www.upessc.up.gov.in/; the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) examination was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. The examination was held at several centres across 75 districts of the state. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) at several centres across 75 districts of the state.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) released the UPTET provisional answer key 2026 on July 8, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till July 14, 2026. Candidates must note that the final result will be based on the UPTET final answer key. The final answer key is likely to be released along with the result or just a day ahead.

A general category student must score 60 per cent to pass the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026). Meanwhile, a reserved category candidate must score 55 per cent. Till now, the commission has not released any date and time for the declaration of the result.

UP TET Result 2026: Steps to Check and Download Scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 can follow the steps below to check their result once the UPESSC activates the result link:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) at upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates should use the official website to avoid relying on unauthorised third-party result links.

Step 2: Find the UPTET result link

On the homepage, look for the link mentioning “UP TET Result 2026”, “UPTET Result 2026” or a similar result-related notification. The link will be activated once the commission officially declares the result.

Step 3: Click on the result link

Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link. You will be redirected to the login page where you need to enter your examination credentials.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Enter the required details, such as your registration number/application number and password or date of birth, depending on the credentials specified by UPESSC.

Step 5: Submit the details

After entering the required information, carefully check the details to ensure there are no typing errors. Click on the “Submit” or “Login” button.

Step 6: View your UPTET result

Your UP TET Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Check your marks, qualifying status and other details mentioned on the result carefully.

Step 7: Download the scorecard

Look for the download or print option on the result page. Download the UPTET 2026 scorecard and save the PDF securely on your device.

Step 8: Check all details carefully

After downloading the scorecard, verify important details such as your name, roll number, examination details, marks obtained and qualifying status. Candidates should contact the examination authority if they find any discrepancy.

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a few printed copies of their UPTET result or scorecard for future use. The document may be required during subsequent teacher recruitment or document-verification processes.

Step 10: Keep checking official updates

If the result link is not available, candidates should not panic. The commission may activate the link after announcing the result. Candidates should regularly check the official UPESSC website for the latest UP TET Result 2026 date, time and download link.