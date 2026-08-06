UPTET Result 2026 news: UP Teacher Eligibility Test scores awaited; Check step-by-step guide to download, qualifying marks

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will release the result for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026). Once released, candidates can download the UPESSC UPTET result through the official website of UPBEB at https://www.upessc.up.gov.in/. This year, the selection commission conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. The examination was held at several centres across 75 districts of the state.
To pass the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026), a general category student must score 60 per cent. Meanwhile, a reserved category candidate must score 55 per cent. As of now, the commission has not released any date and time for the declaration of the result. This year, the Selection Committee has released the UPTET provisional answer key 2026 on July 8, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till July 14, 2026. Candidates must note that the final result will be based on the UPTET final answer key. The final answer key is likely to be released along with the result or just a day ahead.
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In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the UPTET Result. Follow the steps given below.
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To access the UP TET result, a student must enter his/her registration number, password, and date of birth. The UPTET is a state-level exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.
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