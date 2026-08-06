UPTET Result 2026 news: UP Teacher Eligibility Test scores awaited; Check step-by-step guide to download, qualifying marks

To pass the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026), a general category student must score 60 per cent.

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UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will release the result for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026). Once released, candidates can download the UPESSC UPTET result through the official website of UPBEB at https://www.upessc.up.gov.in/. This year, the selection commission conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. The examination was held at several centres across 75 districts of the state.

What are the passing marks to clear the UPTET Result?

To pass the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026), a general category student must score 60 per cent. Meanwhile, a reserved category candidate must score 55 per cent. As of now, the commission has not released any date and time for the declaration of the result. This year, the Selection Committee has released the UPTET provisional answer key 2026 on July 8, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till July 14, 2026. Candidates must note that the final result will be based on the UPTET final answer key. The final answer key is likely to be released along with the result or just a day ahead.

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s how to download

UP TET Result 2026: How to check when released?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the UPTET Result. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) at https://www.upessc.up.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download UPTET Result 2026 ” available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as registration number, OTP, and captcha to log in.

Your UPTET Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Save, download, and take a printout of the UPTET Final Result for future reference.

UPTET Result: Details mentioned on the UP TET Result

Name of the candidate

Registration number of the candidate

Roll number of the candidate

Date of birth of the candidate

Candidate’s gender

Candidate’s father’s name

Marks obtained in the examination

Category to which the candidate belongs

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date

To access the UP TET result, a student must enter his/her registration number, password, and date of birth. The UPTET is a state-level exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.