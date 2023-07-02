Home

US Supreme Court Stops University Admissions On Race, Caste Basis, Joe Biden Opposes Decision

Former President Donald Trump has welcomed the decision.

This decision was given by a bench of 9 judges in the Supreme Court.

US Supreme Court: The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race and caste in university admissions. This decision was given by a bench of 9 judges in the Supreme Court. In America, there is a rule to give reservations in college admission to African-Americans (Black) and minorities. This is called “affirmative action”.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court was hearing a petition by an activist group Students for Fair Admissions. This group had filed 2 petitions against the admission policy of the oldest private and government institutions of higher education, especially Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC). They argued that this policy discriminated against white and Asian American people.

JOE BIDEN OPPOSES SUPREME COURT DECISION

President Joe Biden has objected to this decision of the Supreme Court. According to the news agency AFP, Biden said, “I disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court. America has presented an example to the world for decades. This decision will end that precedent.” He said that this decision cannot be considered as the last word. Discrimination still exists in America. This verdict cannot change this bitter truth.

RESERVATION IS AGAINST CONSTITUTION, SAYS SUPREME COURT

Former President Donald Trump has welcomed the decision. He said, “This is a wonderful day. Those who are working hard for the development of the country have finally got their results. The Supreme Court, while giving the verdict, said, “Affirmative action is against the Constitution of America which gives equal rights to all citizens. If a few sections of society get admission to the universities based on reservation then it will be discrimination with the rest, which is against their rights.

WHAT IS AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

Affirmative action was implemented in the USA in the 1960s. Its purpose was to promote diversity in the country and reduce discrimination against the people of the black community. The Supreme Court has supported this policy twice in American universities.

