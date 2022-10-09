UTET Answer Key 2022: The UTET Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on Sunday. The candidates who want to check the answer key can visit the official website of the board i.e. ubse.uk.gov.in. The candidates must note that the answer keys have been released on the official website and are provisional in nature.Also Read - UBSE Uttarakhand Board Exams Date Sheet Released; Check Timetable, Other Details Here

The deadline to raise objections will end on October 22, 2022. Steps to download answer key and raise objections against it can be checked here. Also Read - After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon

Steps to download UTET answer key 2022

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the answer key: Also Read - Uttarakhand Board Class 12: UBSE Cancels Class 12 Examination, Check Details Here

Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in Go to departmental exam/UTET on the homepage Click on UTET Answer key I or UTET Answer Key II whichever you want to check Provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen Go through the same and download it Take its printout for future reference

Here are some of the key details: