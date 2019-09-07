New Delhi: Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on single-use plastic ban, and the Uttar Pradesh’s subsequent decision to outlaw all plastic items, the Basic Siksha Parishad – the apex body that monitors primary education in the state – has taken a step further to ban the use of thermocol for making school projects.

As a result, students will now have to use alternative materials like cardboard or corkboard for the projects, that cause less harm to the environment. Moreover, the teachers’ body welcomed the move and prohibited students from using thermocol even for decoration boards in pre-nursery classes.

Thermocol was among the plastic items that the UP government recently banned. Plastic bags having a thickness less than 50 microns have been banned with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh and six months in jail, according to a state government order.

The police have also launched a helpline number asking people to inform them about any violation.

“People should come forward and call anti-crime helpline 7839861314 to report the manufacturing or supply of plastic in the city,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters and added that the identity of informers would not be disclosed.