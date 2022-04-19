Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 Latest Update: The application for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 has started on the official website mjpru.ac.in. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University started the registrations on April 18. The candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is May 15.

As per the earlier notification, the UP BEd JEE 2022 will be held on July 6 across 75 districts of the state. Those who are doing the registration will be able to download their admit cards on June 25. The candidates must note that the state-level entrance exam is being conducted for admissions to BEd courses across Uttar Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to hold a graduation or post-graduation degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognized university. Moreover, the students with BTech or BE degree must have at least 50 per cent marks to apply for the exam.

Application fee: The registration fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs 1,000 while for SC and ST category candidates can pay only Rs 500However, for candidates across categories from outside the state, the application fee is Rs 1,000. The last date to submit the application fee is May 20.

Exam pattern: The candidates should take note that the UP BEd JEE 2022 exam will have two papers. Both the papers will be objective type and the candidates will be given 3 hours each to write the papers.

Paper 1 will have 50 questions of general knowledge and 50 questions from English/Hindi language, the total weightage of Paper 1 will be 200 marks.

On the other hand, Paper 2 will have 50 questions of general aptitude and 50 questions will be asked as per the discipline of the candidate such as Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: How to apply