Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 Latest Update: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, MJPRU has started the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 with the late fee today, May 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill in the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 application form through the official website mjpru.ac.in. The last date to apply with a late fee is May 20. For more details, please scroll down this article.

When Will UP BEd JEE 2022 Exam Be Held?

As per the earlier notification, the UP BEd JEE 2022 will be held on July 6 across 75 districts of the state. The admit card for the same will be released on June 25.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of MJPRU on mjpru.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Click for Application Form” option.

Register yourself as a new user by providing the basic details.

Sign in again using the newly generated ID, and password.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the UP BEd JEE 2022 application form .

. Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Check Exam Pattern

The UP BEd JEE 2022 exam will have two papers. Both the papers will be objective type and the candidates will be given 3 hours each to write the papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions of general knowledge and 50 questions from English/Hindi language, the total weightage of Paper 1 will be 200 marks. Paper 2 will have 50 questions of general aptitude and 50 questions will be asked as per the discipline of the candidate such as Science, Commerce, and Arts.