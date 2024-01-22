Home

Education

UP Board Exam 2024: Computerised I-Cards With QR Codes For Invigilators

UP Board Exam 2024: Computerised I-Cards With QR Codes For Invigilators

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Prayagraj will conduct the UPMSP 10th board exam from February 22 and March 9, 2024, whereas the Class 12 UP boa

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form Correction Window Opens; Check Editable Fields

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Prayagraj will conduct the UPMSP 10th board exam from February 22 and March 9, 2024, whereas the Class 12 UP board exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024. To conduct the examination in a fair manner, the board has decided to introduce computerised identity cards bearing unique QR codes and serial numbers for the invigilators this time.

Trending Now

Around 2.75 lakh exam room invigilators, who would be on duty this year would get these identity cards, said officials, news agency IANS reported. UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said, “The QR code and the serial number on the identity card would ensure their uniqueness and prevent any replication as well as thwart any effort of impersonation by anyone trying to undermine the exams.” According to the set norms, the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) of the respective district would download these identity cards from the official portal of the board a week before the formal start of the exams and would hand them over to the invigilators concerned.

You may like to read

These I-cards would also display the teaching subject of the invigilator concerned allowing their substitution by other teachers with expertise in subjects other than the one of which the exam is being held on the day. This would negate any change of an invigilator trying to aid an examinee cheat, officials said.

Like in previous years, the DIoS concerned would assign duties to teachers, principals and other personnel for invigilating rooms in exam centres.

The Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 exams at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between February 22 and March 9. UP Board released the examination schedule on December 7, 2023 making plain that the exams would last a total of 17 days (12 working days). Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams. They include 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14.12 lakh boys and 11.48 lakh girls).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.