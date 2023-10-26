Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Likely From Jan 21: Report

Home

UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2024 and UPMSP Class 12th timetable 2024 can be downloaded by logging into the Board’s website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Prayagraj is expected to release the UP board exam date sheet 2024 for classes 10 and 12 soon on its website. Students can access the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2024 and UPMSP Class 12th timetable 2024 by logging into the Board’s website at upmsp.edu.in. Students who have cleared Class 9th and Class 11th exams will only be eligible to appear for the annual board examination. Check important dates, the official website, and other details related to UP Board exams here.

UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Datesheet – Tentative Schedule

Going by the media reports, UPMSP is expected to conduct the final practical examination from January 21, 2024. Reports further suggest that the final practical exams are likely to be conducted from January 21 and conclude on February 5, 2024. Currently, the UPMSP’s officials have not announced the UPMSP Class 10th board theory exam timetable 2024. The detailed date sheet will be released on upmsp.edu.in.

Official Website to Download Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet

Subject-Wise UPMSP 10th 12th Model Papers

UPMSP will publish the Model papers for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Students can access the subject-wise UP Board model paper PDF from the official website.

UP Board Time Table 2023-24: UMPSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet(Tentative Schedule)

The Board is expected to conclude the annual board examination in the month of April 2024. Usually, the UPMSP board officials release the exam schedule one or two months before conducting the examination. This year, the UPMSP officials are expected to release the UP Board 10th, and 12th date sheet for the 2023-24 annual examination in the month of January 2024. However, it is not confirmed. So, students are advised to track the official website for the latest information and updates. The official website — upmsp.edu.in will host the UP board timetable 2024 for classes 10 and 12. The board will release the datesheet including class and stream-wise subject names and codes, exam timings, exam day instructions, date and day of exam, and others.

Reports further suggest that the Class 12th pre-board practical exams are expected to be conducted in the second week of January. Meanwhile, the pre-board theory exams are likely to be held in the third week.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Step-By-Step Guide to Download UP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable?

In order to qualify for the board exams, students must score minimum 33 per cent marks. In this article, check the step-by-step guide to downloading the Uttar Pradesh timetable.

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj at upmsp.edu.in. Click on the ‘Download section’, available on the homepage. Look for the link that says, ‘UP Board High School Time Table 2024’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2024’. The UP board date sheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and save it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Prayagraj.

For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Prayagraj.