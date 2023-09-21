Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form Correction Window Opens; Check Editable Fields

Home

The UPMSP 10th, and 12th Exam Form Correction Window will remain open for a month at https://upmsp.edu.in/.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the correction window for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examination form 2024. UPMSP has stated in its release that the Principals of all the secondary schools of the state are specially directed to thoroughly check the educational details of all the institutional/individual students of the High School and Intermediate examination year 2024 uploaded on the website of the Council from the school records. Students can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the UP Board at – https://upmsp.edu.in/.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2024: Editable/Correction Fields

Students registered for the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 can make necessary amendments to any incorrect information such as

Name of candidates

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Gender

Caste

Subject

Photograph

Address

Signature

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2024: Last Date And Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the correction window for the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examination form 2024 from Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The UPMSP 10th, and 12th Exam Form Correction Window will remain open for a month. The heads of all the schools can make the correction. One can access the UPMSP UP Board exam form correction window link on its official website – upmsp.edu.in. The heads of the schools can use their user ID and password to make the necessary corrections. For more details, check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP).

