Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the UP Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the Covid pandemic". Students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class XI will also be promoted to the next grade without taking examinations.

The release said, "In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to Covid, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council-recognized and state-aided madrasas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class."

Regarding the evaluation process, UP Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said that the promotion, in compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department, will be ensured.

The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier cancelled the 12th Intermediate Board examinations in view of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh lifted lockdown restrictions from all districts while retaining the night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM, and a weekend curfew starting every Friday night to Monday morning, until further orders.