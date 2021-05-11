Lucknow: Owing to the growing cases of Coronavirus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the postponement of the UPTET examination. Earlier, it was announced that UPTET 2021 notification will be released on May 11, and the exam will be held on July 25. Also Read - UP Witnessing Decline In COVID Cases, Fighting Pandemic Effectively, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

The application process was to start from May 18 and conclude by June 1, according to the schedule released by UP Basic Education Department in March. Also Read - CM Yogi Issues Fresh Instructions, Tasks Team-9 To Ensure All-Round Effort To Tackle Covid 2.0

In 2019, over 16 lakh candidates had participated in the UP TET 2019 while in 2018 as many as 18 lakh had taken part in the exam. Of these many go to cyber cafes to fill forms, thus, to ensure everyone has access to the application form, there is the demand of postponing the application process too. Also Read - Yogi Says Free Covid Vaccines For Journos And Family in UP. All You Need To Know