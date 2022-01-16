Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the state till January 23, 2022 amid the surge in the Covid cases. To recall, the government had earlier ordered to close all government and private schools for students up to class 10 till January 16. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also chaired a meeting to review the COVID situation. He also inspected arrangements related to COVID-19 management in King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.Also Read - Omicron A 'Deviant' From COVID Pandemic Progression Script: Expert

Speaking to reporters, Yogi informed that the state has around 1.03 lakh active cases.

"Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1 per cent of patients are admitted to hospital," he added.

“Vaccination drive has been so well that third wave hasn’t impacted us as much. UP vaccinated around over 22.87 crore people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged between 15-18 tears and 3.87 lakh are people above 60 years of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses,” Yogi said.

Amid the surge in the covid cases in the country, many states have already extended their earlier orders regarding closure of schools. Telangana on Sunday ordered to educational institutions to remain closed till January 30, 2022.

Madhya Pradesh government has also ordered that the schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till January 31. Schools in Bengaluru will remain closed till January 31 while schools in Kerala for students up to class 9 will remain closed for physical classes till January 21.